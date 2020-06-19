Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PSEB planning to allow Meritorious School students to appear in board exams from their home districts

PSEB planning to allow Meritorious School students to appear in board exams from their home districts

Board officials have collected information from Meritorious Schools and Ludhiana Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, according to which out of the 450 students of Class 12, 200 of them are from other districts

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:26 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

There are 10 Meritorious Schools across Punjab and majority of the students studying in these schools belong to other districts. (HT FILE)

The Punjab School Education Board is planning to allow students of Meritorious Schools to appear for the pending board exams in areas where they are residing. These students will be allotted exam centres at schools closest to where they reside by the board.

Board officials have collected information from Meritorious Schools and Ludhiana Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, according to which out of the 450 students of Class 12, 200 of them are from other districts.

Over 50 students belong to Moga, 35 to Barnala, 23 each from Bathinda and Sangrur, 16 to Faridkot, 11 to Mukstar, 10 from Fazilka, 9 from Jalandhar, six from Mansa, four each from SBS Nagar and Ferozepur, two each from Patiala, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each from Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Pathankot.

There are 10 Meritorious Schools across Punjab and majority of the students studying in these schools belong to other districts.



Board officials have sought information from Meritorious Schools regarding students from other districts so that a decision can be taken on allowing them to appear for the exams in their own district. With the number of Covid-19 cases surging in the state over the last 10 days, it will be risky for the students to move from one district to another.

The board is yet to declare the date sheet for the Class 12 board exams that are expected to be held in July. The board has recently gathered information regarding the number of containment zones and exam centres converted to quarantine centers from the district education officers.

Janak Raj Mehrok, the board’s examination controller, said, “We have sought information from Meritorious Schools and are trying to adjust students in exam centres near their homes in their district. We have received details and are in the process of taking a decision.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana to prepare plan to tackle governance challenges in wake of Covid-19
Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST
Comedians, meant to be entertainers, are now truth tellers: Kenny Sebastian
Jun 19, 2020 23:49 IST
Admin to hand out certificates to those who test negative for antigen tests
Jun 19, 2020 23:46 IST
Delhi L-G orders mandatory 5 day institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients
Jun 19, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.