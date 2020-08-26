Sections
PSPCL imposes Rs 16- lakh fine for power violations in Ludhiana

As many as 66 violations recorded were for power thefts and four for misuse of meters

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To curb the menace of power thefts in Ludhiana, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials on Wednesday conducted raids in the city’s west division areas comprising Talwandi Kalan, Ashok Nagar, Bharti colony, Jalandhar Bypass, Jamalpur Lilly Kasabad and Kutbewal.

The raids were conducted on the directions of A Venu Prasad, CMD, PSPCL and DPS Grewal, director distribution.

Chief engineer VPS Saini said that as many as 21 teams checked a total of 736 connections and imposed fines worth Rs 16 lakh, including 66 for power thefts and four for misuse of meters.

Sanjeev Prabhakar, deputy chief engineer, west circle, Ludhiana, said teams also checked meters to ensure there is no tampering.



Saini said PSPCL will continue to conduct systemic raids to curb the menace of power thefts in the city and stop unscrupulous practices.

