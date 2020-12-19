PSPCL jumps on social media bandwagon

The move is a part of a comprehensive plan chalked out by the department to ensure quality, reliable and uninterrupted power supply to all its consumers, especially on the farming and industrial sector, during the upcoming paddy season. (HT Photo )

Catching up with the times, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has decided to join the social media bandwagon to provide better access to its consumers. Now, one can contact the state power corporation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and through the customer care email and mobile app.

The move is a part of a comprehensive plan chalked out by the department to ensure quality, reliable and uninterrupted power supply to all its consumers, especially on the farming and industrial sector, during the upcoming paddy season.

PSPCL chairperson-cum-managing director A Venu Prasad visited Ludhiana on Saturday to take stock of all pre-preparations. Central Ludhiana, chief engineer (distribution) Bhupinder Khosla received him.

Prasad took stock of the working of the electricity fuse at the call centre in Chaura Bazaar and Janta Nagar (both respond to toll free number 1912). He said, “ To earn consumers’ trust, it is important to hear their complaints and resolve them immediately. Thus, the PSPCL has set up a round-the-clock electricity call centre and erected a new building for the same at the 66KV gas-insulated substation kilovolt substation at Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana.

“Apart from registering a complaint by calling or sending an SMS at 1912, the consumer can also use the PSPCL mobile application to register and track status of complaints, which will provide feedback on complaint resolution. If not satisfied, the consumer can also contact PSPCL through the customer care email (1912@pspcl.in), Facebook (fb.com/pspclpb), Twitter (twitter.com/PSPCLPb), Instagram (instagram.com/PSPCLPb) or Whatsapp at 96461-06835,” Prasad said.

He said that a special control room had been setup to deal with complaints during the paddy season. One can contact the paddy control room at 96461-06835 or 96461-06836 to get their complaints registered and redressed.

Prasad also inspected the position of the 220 KV power system transmission network lines,66 KV lines and grids feeding Ludhiana city and surrounding areas under the central zone. He studied the different works in progress including the de-loading of the 220 KV gausgarh substation by connecting the 220 KV Ladowal-Gausgarh line.

He asked the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officers to expedite the augmentation of the 220/66 KV transformer and the 160 mega-volt ampere (MVA) transformer at BBMB, Jamalpur, so that the industrial consumers feeding from 66 KV Chandigarh Road and other high-end 66 KV industrial consumers at Industry Focal Point Ludhiana do not get a restricted load.

He also directed the officers to ensure that the repair and maintenance of transmission lines, grids, substations and transformers is completed at the earliest. He said overloaded transformers’ supplying power to tubewells should be de-loaded in advance without delay to facilitate consumers in rural areas.

He said directions had already been issued to field officers to complete the developmental works by January 15, 2021, and to solve problems of transmission lines and transformers and tree cuttings well in time.

He also directed the chief engineer (stores) and the local PSPCL workshop to ensure every material required to tackle any power-related exigency was available.

While appealing consumers to deposit their electricity bills on time, Prasad also directed officers to expedite the recovery of arrears of bills from erring consumers since PSPCL is a commercial organisation, which requires financial resources to provide reliable and uninterrupted electricity to 96 lakhs consumers in the state.

He also appealed the consumers to report power theft.