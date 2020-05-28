Sections
PSSSB declares result of 94 posts of supervisors in social security dept

The result of 6 posts of video conference operators in the jail department was also declared

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) on Thursday declared the result of 94 posts of supervisors in the social security department.

The recommendations for the names of eligible candidates for these posts are being sent to the department, PSSSB chairman Raman Bahl after a special meeting of the board. The result of 6 posts of video conference operators in the jail department was also declared.

Bahl said the members also gave approval to start the process for filling up 440 posts of junior draftsman and 35 posts of assistant jail superintendent in various departments. An advertisement in this regard would be issued soon to invite applications.

Board members Jaspal Singh Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh Kahlon, Rajneesh Sahota, Samshad Ali, Domila Bansal, Bhupinder Pal Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Amarjit Singh Walia, Harpartap Singh Sidhu and Alta Ahluwalia participated in the meeting.



