Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PU announces schedule for admission to BA/BCom LLB courses

PU announces schedule for admission to BA/BCom LLB courses

Considering the Covid-19 situation, PU has scrapped the UGLAW entrance test

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The admission form which will be available on the UGLAW website from August 25 (HT FILE)

The candidates seeking admission to BA LLB (honours) and BCom LLB (honours) five-year integrated courses at Panjab University(PU),other than those who have already applied for the UGLAW entrance test, have to register themselves at uglaw.puchd.ac.in before August 17.

Considering the Covid-19 situation, PU has scrapped the UGLAW entrance test. The new admission schedule has been finalised wherein the admissions will be based on Class 12 examination result.

The applicants should upload their information and deposit the registration fee by August 19. All the registered candidates, including those who had applied earlier for the UGLAW entrance test, will be allowed to fill the admission form which will be available on the UGLAW website from August 25.

The candidates who had applied earlier and had completed their form for the entrance test will be considered as registered candidates and will be eligible for filling the admission form.



The admission form can be filled the latest by September 10 and the tentative merit list will be displayed by September 22.

NRI/foreign nationals can apply from August 14

The admission form for NRI/ foreign national category candidates for PU-CET undergraduate courses will be available from August 14, 2020, at http://cetug.puchd.ac.in.

This is for those candidates who were not in India during the period of registration for admission. After filling the admission form, the candidates are required to send the printout of the form along with relevant documents to nricetug@pu.ac.in.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

34 new cases in Himachal, Covid-19 count mounts to 3,497
Aug 12, 2020 00:29 IST
Inflated power bills: MNS workers ransack MSEDCL office at Navi Mumbai
Aug 12, 2020 00:27 IST
J&K police to carry out DNA sampling of three ‘militants’ killed in Shopian
Aug 12, 2020 00:27 IST
Centre focusses on tracking, testing asymptomatic cases
Aug 12, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.