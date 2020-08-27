Sections
PU extends fee submission date till Sept 5

On the fee waiver issue, the university has promised to take a decision on case-to-case basis wherein a performa will be released by the university, through which needy students will be identified and a fee-waiver will be granted.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students protesting against semester fee at Panjab University. (HT FILE)

Panjab University (PU) has extended the last date for depositing the fee of ongoing courses from August 31 to September 5. This has come after PU students held a series of protests on campus, seeking semester fee waiver amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Panjab University Campus Students Council president Chetan Chaudhary said the demand for the complete fee waiver stands and a joint front of student parties will take a call on further action. On Tuesday, the front had decided to temporarily suspend protests after authorities agreed to consider their demands regarding semester-fee waiver and extending the last date for fee submission. On the fee waiver issue, the university has promised to take a decision on case-to-case basis wherein a performa will be released by the university, through which needy students will be identified and a fee-waiver will be granted.

