PU extends fee submission date till Sept 5
Panjab University (PU) has extended the last date for depositing the fee of ongoing courses from August 31 to September 5. This has come after PU students held a series of protests on campus, seeking semester fee waiver amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Panjab University Campus Students Council president Chetan Chaudhary said the demand for the complete fee waiver stands and a joint front of student parties will take a call on further action. On Tuesday, the front had decided to temporarily suspend protests after authorities agreed to consider their demands regarding semester-fee waiver and extending the last date for fee submission. On the fee waiver issue, the university has promised to take a decision on case-to-case basis wherein a performa will be released by the university, through which needy students will be identified and a fee-waiver will be granted.