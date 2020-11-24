PU forms panel to consider pending CAS promotions

As members of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) continue their protest against pending promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), the varsity has constituted a special panel to consider the issue.

The teachers’ association on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the vice-chancellor’s camp office for the fifth consecutive day demanding that all the pending cases of CAS promotions of teachers should be cleared by Panjab University. The eleven-member panel, headed by the dean university instruction (DUI) RK Singla, has been constituted by the vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar to resolve the matter.

According to PUTA, there are over 70 teachers whose cases for promotion under the CAS are pending. The interviews of teachers were scheduled in March this year but were not conducted due to the outbreak of Covid-19. PUTA has been demanding that interviews of teachers should be held at the earliest.

A meeting of the panel was also held to discuss the matter but nothing has been finalised yet. A member of the panel said that a discussion was held on whether these interviews can be conducted online.

PUTA has staged many protests at the university campus demanding that pending promotions of teachers under CAS should be cleared. After the scheduled interviews of teachers were postponed by Panjab University last week, the members of PUTA decided to raise an agitation against the vice-chancellor until all pending cases are cleared.

The matter has also remained one of the key agendas during the recent election of PUTA with both rival groups promising to clear all the pending issues.

However, PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “It is a good step by the university to form a panel to solve the matter. The promotions of dozens of PU teachers are pending. We will not stop our agitation until all pending cases of CAS are cleared.”