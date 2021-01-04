Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / PU launches portal for verification of transcripts

PU launches portal for verification of transcripts

Candidates can now fill an online application form and upload the documents they want verified through http://transcript.puchd.ac.in/ after paying a fee

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PU’s controller of examination, Jagat Bhushan, while highlighting the salient features of the portal, said that it would allow full Interaction between the candidate and the certificate section, of which all records will be maintained. (HT Photo)

An online portal for the verification of academic qualifications/transcripts which can be verified from anywhere in the world was inaugurated on Monday by Panjab University vice chancellor Professor Raj Kumar, who also praised the examination branch for its efforts to develop it.

Candidates can now fill an online application form and upload the documents they want verified through the portal (http://transcript.puchd.ac.in/) after paying a fee.

A transcript is a certified record (inventory) of a student throughout a course of study with full enrolment history including all courses (or subjects) attempted, grades earned and degrees and awards conferred.

PU’s controller of examination, Jagat Bhushan, while highlighting the salient features of the portal said that it would allow full Interaction between the candidate and the certificate section, of which all records will be maintained.



“Candidates will get SMS and email about the status of their application instantly when updated by the certificate section so they will not have to contact PU for the status of their certificates,” he said.

The portal was developed to speed up and ease the work of the certificate section and make it transparent. Candidates can upload their documents after submitting the form.

They will also be informed by the certificate section through SMS and email in case there is any discrepancy in the form.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
by Abraham Thomas

latest news

Gurugram land release probe: CBI submits chargesheet against 3 ex-TCP officials
by HT Correspondent
Covid curve continues to flatten in Haryana
by Hitender Rao
Cong MLAs to provide Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased farmers
by HT Correspondent
The Year That Will Be: The political battles of 2021
by Prashant Jha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.