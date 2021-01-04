PU launches portal for verification of transcripts

PU’s controller of examination, Jagat Bhushan, while highlighting the salient features of the portal, said that it would allow full Interaction between the candidate and the certificate section, of which all records will be maintained. (HT Photo)

An online portal for the verification of academic qualifications/transcripts which can be verified from anywhere in the world was inaugurated on Monday by Panjab University vice chancellor Professor Raj Kumar, who also praised the examination branch for its efforts to develop it.

Candidates can now fill an online application form and upload the documents they want verified through the portal (http://transcript.puchd.ac.in/) after paying a fee.

A transcript is a certified record (inventory) of a student throughout a course of study with full enrolment history including all courses (or subjects) attempted, grades earned and degrees and awards conferred.

PU’s controller of examination, Jagat Bhushan, while highlighting the salient features of the portal said that it would allow full Interaction between the candidate and the certificate section, of which all records will be maintained.

“Candidates will get SMS and email about the status of their application instantly when updated by the certificate section so they will not have to contact PU for the status of their certificates,” he said.

The portal was developed to speed up and ease the work of the certificate section and make it transparent. Candidates can upload their documents after submitting the form.

They will also be informed by the certificate section through SMS and email in case there is any discrepancy in the form.