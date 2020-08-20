Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PU offers one-year course on inclusive education

PU offers one-year course on inclusive education

The course will be run by Panjab University’s department of education

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University is all set to offer a one-year postgraduate diploma in inclusive education from 2020-21 academic session.

“The diploma course will follow a choice-based credit system having two semesters,” said Professor Kirandeep Singh, chairperson of the education department.

A candidate with 50% aggregate marks in graduation (any stream) is eligible to apply. Also, relaxation of 5% marks will be given to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), backward class and physically-disabled candidates. The course has a total of 25 seats which include 15 seats for NRIs/Foreign Nationals and 10 seats for Indian nationals.



The course is primarily for NRIs/Foreign Nationals but also open to Indian nationals as per the availability of seats. The seats remaining vacant either under NRIs/Foreign Nationals or Indian Nationals category, as the case may be, are interchangeable. In the case of Indian Nationals, the Panjab University reservation policy will be applicable

The last date for submission of duly filled application form is August 31 which is available on the website of PU’s education department.

The candidates must send the admission form along with all the documents at dinc_edu@pu.ac.in.

