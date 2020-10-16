PU releases SOPs for research scholars attending labs

Sections
Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) on Friday released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for research scholars attending the labs on varsity.

Only registered PhD students from science discipline those who have completed three years and having experimental/lab work will be allowed. Research scholars from humanities who are towards completion of their PhD thesis be allowed with the consent of the supervisor in writing, the varsity said.

Research scholars will have to provide undertaking or consent of self and parents that they have no objection to attend and work in the research labs under the prevailing conditions of Covid-19. As per the advisory, scholars have been asked to minimize the time in the lab and do data entry, analysis, and other dry tasks at home.

