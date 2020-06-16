PU researchers look into methods of reusing PPEs

Sections
The department of microbiology is testing methods such as mild heat, UV irradiation and mild chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide for treating used masks, respirators, face shields and gowns

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:56 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(Representative Image/HT )

Researchers at the Panjab University (PU) department of microbiology are looking into methods of reusing personal protective equipment (PPE) as medical waste has been increasingly accumulating in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Disposable surgical masks, N95 respirators and surgical gowns are made of non-biodegradable polypropylene, polystyrene or polyethylene while the face shields and goggles are made of polycarbonate or acrylic. Their single-use generates tonnes of waste everyday. The department is researching methods to decontaminate PPEs.

PU dean science Prince Sharma said, “Ordinary methods such as washing the waste with detergent, alcohol, sanitisers or bleach have failed. It is not an easy task and while readying the disposed-off PPEs for reuse; care has to be taken to decontaminate the pathogen and ensure its validation. There should be no change in the filtering and material properties or any deformity in its fit.”

“Dr Naveen Gupta of the microbiology department is already testing different methods, which can be used for making PPE kits reusable,” Sharma said



“We are testing methods such as mild heat, UV irradiation and mild chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide for treating used masks, respirators, face shields and gowns so as to reuse them,” he said.

“The reuse of PPEs is a matter of environmental concern and safety, besides being economical,” he said

