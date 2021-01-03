PU revises submission dates for student registration returns
The last date for submission of registration returns (documents and records of students who have been admitted to institutes) from principals of colleges/chairpersons of university teaching departments to PU will be January 12 without penalty
Panjab University has revised dates to submit students’ registration returns in view of likely delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
From January 13 to 25 the registration returns will be submitted with a penalty of Rs 1,000 and from January 26 to February 5 with a penalty of Rs2,000; which will be increased to Rs5,000 from February 6 to 28.
The vice chancellor will also have the authority to accept the documents in the case of hardship, beyond February 28 up to 7 working days before the commencement of the semester examination.