Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online

PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online

Startup.com will be used as a platform to provide business opportunities to showcase, promote and sell the fashion and lifestyle products created by the students of the department

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development (UIFT&VD) of Panjab University on Thursday launched a website for products created by the students.

The website Startups.com provides startup founders with self-guided online entrepreneurship courses, a community of expert advisors, and small business software tools.

Startup.com will be used as a platform to provide business opportunities to showcase, promote and sell the fashion and lifestyle products created by the students of the department. The website was inaugurated by the university’s vice-chancellor Professor Raj Kumar.

Chairperson of UIFT&VD Prabhdip Brar said, “In these critical times, it is the need of the hour for the students to start their entrepreneurial ventures in order to stay relevant to consumer needs. The students have developed multitasking capabilities, are working from home and becoming self-reliant.”



Meanwhile, on Thursday, Professor Raj Kumar held an online interactive session with the PhD scholars of science departments of the university. During the interaction, he addressed a number of issues and challenges arising due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and assured them every possible help from the university.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ten more cases take Himachal Covid-19 count to 595
Jun 18, 2020 21:59 IST
Cop accidentally shoots himself dead in Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Decision on security cover to Simarjit Bains in 4-5 weeks: Centre to HC
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Djokovic says important all players free to travel to US Open
Jun 18, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.