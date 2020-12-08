Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / PU’s female security guard files sexual harassment complaint

PU’s female security guard files sexual harassment complaint

Accuses a senior security officer of threatening her: committee begins investigation

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 01:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A female security guard at Panjab University has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a senior colleague to Panjab University Committee against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH).

The complainant requested action on her previous complaint against a male employee of the varsity’s security wing that she had filed in 2014. She claimed while they had reached a compromise in 2014, which she alleged she was forced into, the security officer concerned was threatening her again after she sought a copy of the compromise.

Following her fresh complaint, PUCASH is investigating the matter and has held several meetings already. A PUCASH member, requesting anonymity, said, “The matter was settled between them in 2014 and no fresh incident, which can amount to sexual harassment, has taken place.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prez Macron dials PM Modi, gets support on action against terror and radicalisation
Dec 07, 2020 23:38 IST
Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 07, 2020 22:57 IST
No clue yet about mysterious disease at Eluru in AP, patients flood hospital
Dec 07, 2020 22:49 IST
’The people have spoken’: Judges reject two more US election challenges
Dec 07, 2020 23:42 IST

latest news

PU’s female security guard files sexual harassment complaint
Dec 08, 2020 01:26 IST
Bharat bandh: All trade, arhtiya unions in Punjab announce to keep commercial establishments shut
Dec 08, 2020 01:25 IST
US-based teacher makes over 12,000 pieces of PPE at home using 3D printers
Dec 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Shaurya Chakra awardee killing: Delhi cops link 2 arrested shooters with ISI module, Punjab Police rule out terror angle
Dec 08, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.