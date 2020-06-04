PU’s IAS centre plans to start online course for PCS judicial preparation from August

Panjab University’s centre for IAS and other competitive examinations is planning to start a year-long online course for PCS judicial service exams, from August this year.

The centre has written to the university, seeking permission to start the course. The centre presently offers coaching for Indian Administrative Services (preliminary), UGC-NET, Punjab Civil Services (executive) and judiciary branch exams.

In the letter, the centre officials said, “Every year, many LLB students enquire about the availability of online classes for PCS (judicial) exam, stating that due to their regular classes, they are unable to attend the course at the centre.”

Besides, the course will also be useful for those who cannot come to the university for classes. Last year, around 32 students had enrolled in the PCS judiciary course at PU’s IAS centre.

WHAT’S IN STORE?

If the course gets nod from the university, it will have 40 seats, which will include nine seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) candidates. The course will run for 12 months and a fee of Rs 35,000 has been proposed for the general category candidates while for SC/ST candidates, it will be Rs 17,500, with additional GST charges on both.

Centre coordinator Dinesh Kumar said, “Due to heavy commercialisation of coaching classes, many students are not able to afford it. So we are trying to give an opportunity to all aspirants through our courses. We will have specialised teachers who will train the students here.”

A senior university official said that they have received the proposal and it is under consideration. “It has been forwarded for vice-chancellor’s approval,” the official said.