PU senators seek action against syndicate members for holding press conference

As many as 21 senators of Panjab University (PU) have written to Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore, demanding action against the syndicate members who held a press conference at the university on Tuesday.

The members of the PU syndicate, which is the apex executive body of the university had held the conference, after they staged a dharna to demand the documents on the basis of which the senate elections were postponed.

The letter, which was written by 21 senators, including Subhash Sharma, Sanjay Tandon and Gurdip Sharma on Thursday, stated that syndicate members Navdeep Goyal, Ashok Goyal and Keshav Malhotra had deliberately organised a press conference in violation of the guidelines of the Chandigarh administrator.”

Goyal said, “On Monday evening, we went to the registrar office seeking documents on the postponement of senate polls but the documents were not shared with us till late night and we kept waiting at the registrar office. The next day, when mediapersons came up with queries, we addressed them.”

Meanwhile, the syndicate members met vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Thursday and demanded a special syndicate meeting to discuss the issue of deferring the senate polls.