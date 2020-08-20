Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PU senators seek action against syndicate members for holding press conference

PU senators seek action against syndicate members for holding press conference

The members of the Panjab University syndicate, which is the apex executive body of the university had held the conference, after they staged a dharna to demand the documents on the basis of which the senate elections were postponed.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

PU syndicate members holding the press conference on Tuesday. (HT FILE)

As many as 21 senators of Panjab University (PU) have written to Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore, demanding action against the syndicate members who held a press conference at the university on Tuesday.

The members of the PU syndicate, which is the apex executive body of the university had held the conference, after they staged a dharna to demand the documents on the basis of which the senate elections were postponed.

The letter, which was written by 21 senators, including Subhash Sharma, Sanjay Tandon and Gurdip Sharma on Thursday, stated that syndicate members Navdeep Goyal, Ashok Goyal and Keshav Malhotra had deliberately organised a press conference in violation of the guidelines of the Chandigarh administrator.”

Goyal said, “On Monday evening, we went to the registrar office seeking documents on the postponement of senate polls but the documents were not shared with us till late night and we kept waiting at the registrar office. The next day, when mediapersons came up with queries, we addressed them.”



Meanwhile, the syndicate members met vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Thursday and demanded a special syndicate meeting to discuss the issue of deferring the senate polls.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: UK Covid-19 positive cases rise by 1,182 to 322,280
Aug 21, 2020 05:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 21, 2020 05:00 IST
Boutiques register a surge in business, courtesy Covid-19
Aug 21, 2020 04:43 IST
Senior Citizen’s Day: Artistes share how they are coping with Covid-19 era
Aug 21, 2020 03:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.