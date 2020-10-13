Sections
PU social science research scholars allowed to return to campus from October 15

Scholars who are in the fourth or fifth year of their study can visit campus with permission from their supervisors

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:34 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The research scholars of social sciences departments at Panjab University will be allowed to visit campus from October 15 with permission from their supervisors.

This was decided in a meeting of a committee with the representatives of the Panjab University Research Scholars Association (PURSA) on Tuesday.

However, it is only for scholars who are in the fourth or fifth year of their study.

A member of the committee who attended the meeting said, “The research scholars of the social sciences can visit campus with permission from their supervisors.”



The varsity has already allowed the research scholars of sciences departments to visit labs from October 15.

HOSTEL ACCOMMODATION FROM NOVEMBER

The research scholars have been demanding the reopening of labs and libraries. They have also been pressing the university for hostel accommodation. Now the university has agreed to provide hostel accommodation to research scholars in a phased manner from November.

As four hostels of the varsity are Covid care centers of Chandigarh administration, providing hostel accommodation for students, has been an issue.

“We will collect the data of research scholars and hostels to see how we can arrange their accommodation. We have to keep in view the safety of students as well. We will distribute the research scholars to different hostels after analyzing the data,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

It has also been decided that research scholars who are already staying in hostels will not be asked to vacate and, the decision of opening the library will be taken in a week.

RENT WAIVED OFF

The hostel rent of research scholars, who are staying in rented accommodations after having left the varsity campus in March due to the Covid pandemic, has been waived off. However, they have been asked to submit an undertaking stating that they stayed in rented accommodations, along with a proof of the same.

