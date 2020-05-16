PU student hangs herself at Chandigarh’s EWS Colony

A 23-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in EWS Colony, Dhanas, on Saturday evening.

Police said the deceased was enrolled in the Bachelors of Arts (BA) course at Panjab University’s correspondence department. As per preliminary investigation, the woman had a fight with her mother, following which she took the extreme step.

She was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty hospital in Sector 16, but was declared brought dead by on duty doctors. The Sarangpur police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The autopsy will be conducted on Sunday.