Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PU students’ body opposes proposed fee hike

PU students’ body opposes proposed fee hike

The PU syndicate in its upcoming meeting will take a call on the fee hike of 7.5 % in self-financed courses and 5% in all traditional courses for the new entrants.

Updated: May 29, 2020 05:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Youth for Swaraj, a students’ organisation of Panjab University, has opposed the proposed fee hike for students taking admission in the varsity from the 2020-21 academic session.

The PU syndicate in its upcoming meeting will take a call on the fee hike of 7.5 % in self-financed courses and 5% in all traditional courses for the new entrants.

In a statement, the students’ body said with incomes of most families is taking a hit amid the Covid pandemic, such a steep fee hike will make it difficult for many families to afford education at PU.

“Youth for Swaraj strongly opposes this move as it will make Panjab University inaccessible for many talented and meritorious students. Approximately 43% of all students at PU are in self-financed courses, with already high and unjust tuition fee ranging from ₹31,000 to 2.45 lakh. Any further increase in fees during this crisis is condemnable,” they said.



The student party demanded that the University Syndicate reject this proposal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wall Street has billions to lose in China from rising strain
May 29, 2020 06:42 IST
Trump tries a new response after George Floyd’s death
May 29, 2020 06:25 IST
‘Spoke to PM Modi, he isn’t in a good mood’: Trump on Chinese aggression in LAC
May 29, 2020 06:14 IST
Why Q4 GDP numbers will be crucial
May 29, 2020 06:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.