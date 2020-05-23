PU syndicate to take a call on tentative academic calendar for 2020-21

Members of the Panjab University (PU) syndicate will take a call on the tentative academic calendar for the varsity’s 2020-21 academic session on May 30.

The academic calendar has been formulated considering the Covid-19 lockdown that resulted into the suspension of classes. The PU syndicate meet will have at least 23 items on its agenda.

According to the tentative academic calendar, the ongoing semester will be extended for 13 days from June 16 to June 30. During this period, internships, summer trainings, internal assessments and practical examination will be held on the campus.

Classes to begin on August 1

The calendar provides that the exams will be held from July 7 to 30. The tentative date for declaration of results of final semesters is August 1 and for intermediary examinations, the date for results is August 14.

The teaching process of ongoing classes at the teaching departments of PU, its affiliated colleges, regional centres and constituent colleges will start from the first day of August.

Arun Kumar Grover, former vice-chancellor of PU, said, “Even many top-level universities have turned to online classes for next academic session. As we do not know when the lockdown will be over, I think the varsity should devise some mechanism to minimise the academic loss.”

The admissions will start on August 1 and new classes will begin from August 18 to August 28.

Saturdays to be working days

The academic term which will start from August will have all Saturdays as working days till November 28. For the next semester, the final examinations will start from December 2 to December 24.

The nine-day winter break will start from December 25 and the university will reopen on January, 4, 2021, for 90 days, excluding Saturdays and Sundays.

