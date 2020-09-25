PU teachers’ body election postponed

The decision came after six teachers of the university wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and registrar, seeking their intervention in the postponement of the polls. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The election for the office-bearers of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has been postponed, announced the returning officer on Thursday.

The polling was to be held on Friday and Saturday wherein over 600 teachers of the varsity were eligible to vote. However, apprehensions were raised earlier also over the conduct of elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision came after six teachers of the university wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and registrar, seeking their intervention in the postponement of the polls. They cited the concerns expressed by other teachers over the conduct of polls at the time when Covid-19 cases are surging in Chandigarh.

The returning officer for PUTA elections 2020, Vijay Nagpal, on Thursday in an official communiqué said “to avoid any undesirable eventuality, I decided to approach the deputy commissioner UT, Chandigarh, for his permission to hold the election. However, the response is still awaited”.

Nagpal said he has received a communication from the university registrar wherein he was asked to address the concern of the faculty members who had demanded the postponement of the election. He was also requested to seek permission for conducting the election from the prescribed authority.

New dates to be announced after DC’s permission

“In view of the above, I am left with no other option but to postpone the election. New dates will be announced after the necessary permission is received from the deputy commissioner, Chandigarh,” he said in the official note on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Dr Priyatosh Sharma, one of the six faculty members who had written to V-C, said, “Many teachers are happy over the postponement of the polls. A wise decision has been made keeping in view the prevailing situation.”

PUTA expresses displeasure

In an official note to the members, PUTA president Rajesh Gill and secretary JK Goswami on Thursday said, “Finally, our apprehensions about behind-the-scene efforts to derail the process of democracy have come true. Election is the most democratic method to eliminate arbitrariness and nepotism and we will do our best to preserve it.”