PU to conduct Covid-19 impact studies in its adopted villages

Panjab University (PU) will conduct impact studies related to Covid-19 in its adopted villages as directed by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university will soon invite proposals from its faculty members for the same.

The UGC had directed the universities to constitute research teams and submit a report by June 30. Dean university instructions Prof R K Singla said, “The UGC’s notice is under consideration and we will circulate it among our faculty members to invite proposals.”

In a communiqué on Friday, the UGC had directed higher educational institutes to facilitate the study on the impact of Covid-19 in five to six adjoining villages adopted by them. PU has adopted five villages – Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher, Sarangpur and Daddu Majra.

PU senator Prof Rajat Sandhir said, “We welcome the initiative taken by the UGC and varsity should utilise this opportunity to help in preventing the virus spread in its adopted villages.”

WHAT ARE THE STUDIES?

In its communication UGC said, “As we fight this pandemic, we require greater cooperation, understanding and adaptability to the situation. Importantly there is a pressing need to sensitively analyse the impact of the pandemic as well as the role played by communities in agrarian part of the country.”

The institutes have been told to study the awareness levels in the villages regarding Covid-19 and how the villages withstand various challenges posed by the pandemic. They have also been told to study the best strategies adopted by the villages to combat the challenges posed by Covid-19.

PU syndicate member Prof Navdeep Goyal said, “Some of our members have carried out many programmes in the adopted villages. They may be assigned to do this study also.”

NSS programme officer assistant professor Gaurav Gaur said, “In the past many years, we have carried out various programmes in these villages and we are ready if the university assigns us the Covid-19 impact study.”