PU to get Dental Council of India nod for BDS, MDS exams

Panjab University will seek permissions from the Dental Council of India (DCI) to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate examinations at the Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute and Dental Science and Hospital.

The request to conduct examinations for the bachelor’s (BDS) and master’s of dental studies (MDS) programmes was made by PU’s dental college.

The matter was discussed on Monday at the meeting of a special committee constituted by the PU syndicate, which is headed by syndicate member Navdeep Goyal.

The committee has allowed the dental college to conduct the undergraduate exams in blended mode, while for postgraduates it has permitted regular exams, subject to DCI permissions.

Around 400 UG students and 17 PG students will be writing the exams.

According to a committee member, “We have permitted them to conduct exams as per DCI advisory, now PU will seek permission from DCI to do so. Given the number of PG students is very small at the dental college, we have permitted them to conduct the exams physically.”

DCI in its advisory of June 30, 2020, directed colleges/universities to conduct theory examinations for UG and PG strictly in accordance with the council’s norms.

It said the final year BDS/MDS exams will be conducted as per existing advisory at a suitable time as and when normalcy was restored.

For first to third year BDS students, the exams should be conducted at a suitable time when students would start studies for the next higher classes, the advisory read.

Dr Jagat Bhushan, principal, Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute and Dental Science and Hospital, said, “We had written to the University to allow us to conduct the exams of UG and PG students. Timely exams are in the best interest of students and dental institutes in many states have conducted the exams.”