PU to hold re-appear exams from January 15

Panjab University (PU) has decided to conduct re-appear exams for UG/PG/professional courses from January 15, 2021. The exams will be held online and students, who have already filled the re-appear forms for May 2020, don’t have to register again.

The examinations will be held for candidates of odd semesters (professional courses re-appear category), deficient subjects of intermediate even semesters, candidates of environment education sitting for golden chance, re-appear candidates of intermediate semesters who could not clear the exam as per instructions/models issued by Panjab University Authority, resulting in the cancellation of their result.

Meanwhile, 11 PU syndics have written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar asking for the semester examinations to be conducted offline.

“The semester examinations of the undergraduate, postgraduate, and other courses are scheduled to be held soon and we are already quite late. In this context, we would like to bring to your attention that the past experience of conducting online examinations for end semesters has been far from satisfactory,” the syndics have said. “Since you (VC) have failed to conduct any meeting of the Syndicate for the last five months, it is both inevitable and obligatory on our part to convey to you that we are of the considered opinion that in order to avoid the problems encountered during the conduct of semester examinations through online mode, all semester examinations scheduled for the ongoing classes, be conducted strictly in the physical/offline mode.”