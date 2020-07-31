PU to offer short term courses to international students

Panjab University(PU) is planning to offer short term online courses to international students during the next academic session in an attempt to expand its profile.

The committee of the working group office of the dean international students has proposed to offer short term online courses to international students in the same way as many other institutions across the world do.

Nandita Singh, Dean International Students, PU, said, “We will ask departments to design short term courses which can be offered to foreign students.”

“We will run only a few courses initially and charge nominal fees. This will be an opportunity for our departments to showcase our strength and expand the profile of the varsity,” she said.

PU’s office of the dean international students has also asked heads of the departments to send proposals for starting an online course in their departments. The proposal from each department should mention the details about the courses to be offered including fee structure, duration, and number of seats, etc.

PU senator Rajat Sandhir said, “I think this is a much-needed initiative. ‘Study in India’ programs are much required as they would increase PU’s visibility as a global player. Programs such as India studies, Indian culture and languages are in demand internationally.”

SUMMER SCHOOLS GO ONLINE

The varsity is also planning to offer summer schools online to international students since summer schools can’t be organised physically amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since foreign students can’t visit this year, we are planning to offer summer school online as well. We are yet to work on the modalities,” said Nandita Singh.