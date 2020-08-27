Sections
Panjab University V-C Raj Kumar conferred rank of honorary colonel, colonel commandant of NCC

Professor Raj Kumar Kumar is the only officer to hold the coveted rank in Chandigarh, the government of India accords this honour to distinguished people who can contribute to NCCs activities

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(From left) Deputy director general brigadier JS Samyal , Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh Directorate NCC additional director general major general Beji Mathews, Panjab University vice-chancellor Dr Raj Kumar and NCC group commander brigadier Harsh Chhibber at the NCC Group Headquarters in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo )

Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor professor Raj Kumar was conferred the rank of honorary colonel and colonel commandant of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Thursday.

The government of India honours distinguished persons who can contribute to NCC activities with the rank, which is announced through a gazette notification. Kumar is the only officer to hold the coveted rank in Chandigarh.

The honorary rank and certificate was issued by NCC director general Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, PVSM, AVSM. It was presented by major general Beji Mathews, ADG, NCC directorate, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh and brigadier Harsh Chhibber, group commander, NCC group headquarters. NCC’s second Chandigarh battalion is responsible for NCC activities in Panjab University and provides training and coordinates social service contribution by cadets.

