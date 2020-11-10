Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / PU V-C playing with fire by delaying senate polls: Cong leaders

PU V-C playing with fire by delaying senate polls: Cong leaders

The senate polls were postponed on October 15 for the second time amid apprehensions that the governing structure of the university could be changed

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Congressmen who were former student leaders of Panjab University interacting with media at the PU Student Centre. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

By delaying the Panjab University (PU) senate elections vice-chancellor Raj Kumar is playing with fire, former student leaders of the institute who are now members of the Congress party said here on Tuesday.

Punjab Congress leaders Kuljit Singh Nagra, Dalvir Goldy and Brinder Dhillon, president, Punjab Youth Congress were present at the Students’ Centre to address the media over the poll delay.

“PU is the crown of Punjab and the state’s consent is a must for any change in its structure.The V-C has started playing with fire,” Nagra said.

A number of colleges in Punjab are affiliated to PU. “The senate and syndicate of PU maintain checks and balances in the functioning of the university. It is an autonomous body elected by the stakeholders of the university,” he added.



The senate polls were postponed on October 15 for the second time amid apprehensions that the governing structure of the university could be changed.

The Congress members said V-C was coming up with excuses to delay the polls while trying to set up a board of governors. “This is a blatant attack on the university’s autonomy,” they said.

“We have come together for the sake of the University. Now Covid-19 cannot be an excuse to postpone the polls as several other elections are being held,” said Goldy.

The senate is an “example of democracy and each representative of all the stakeholders is a part of the body. If the governing structure is changed it will hurt all the stakeholders,” Dhillon added.

The polls, initially scheduled for August 24, were postponed by the V-C for the second time on October 15 even as the term of the senate ended on October 31, leaving PU without its supreme governing body.

Earlier on Monday former senators and members of the PU syndicate held a protest on campus, demanding that the elections be held immediately.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
Nov 10, 2020 22:17 IST
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Nov 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

500: What a maxed out AQI means
Nov 10, 2020 23:43 IST
Mumbai airport’s RT-PCR test facility detects 100 passengers with Covid-19
Nov 10, 2020 23:43 IST
Air emergency in Delhi, no signs of Grap
Nov 10, 2020 23:42 IST
Worst episode of smog negates all good air records in Delhi
Nov 10, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.