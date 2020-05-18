Sections
Public transport, cabs, salons open in Punjab

Four-wheelers and cab aggregators will be limited to one driver and two passengers, a government notification said.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:11 IST

By IANS, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Monday allowed movement of public transport vehicles, cabs and auto-rickshaws with limited passengers, besides allowing salons to open.

Four-wheelers and cab aggregators will be limited to one driver and two passengers, a government notification said.

Barber shops and haircut salons have been allowed in the state with condition of no overcrowding.

For rickshaws and auto-rickshaws with one driver or puller, two passengers will be allowed.



Even OPDs in government and private hospitals have been allowed to open.

While shops in rural and urban areas have been allowed to open, restaurants have only been allowed to operate for home delivery and take-aways in a staggered manner.

Amid a decline in the daily count of new cases, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced replacement of the strict curfew with a lockdown till May 31 with limited public transport resumption.

