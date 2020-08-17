Punjab Achievement Survey: Mock tests in September for students of govt schools

The state education department will conduct the Punjab Achievement Survey for all students of government schools to prepare them for the National Achievement Survey which is expected to be held in November 2020. The mock tests will be conducted online in September for students of primary classes to Class 12.

Currently, students are participating in online quizzes based on the parameters of National Achievement Survey. The learning outcome of students will be assessed on the basis of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) as per syllabus of selective subjects including English, science, mathematics and social studies.

The aim of conducting this survey is to assess effectiveness of the government school system. The findings of the survey will also help improve teaching-learning methodologies.

Teachers have also prepared question banks to develop comprehensibility of basic concepts of different subjects. The state education department is also organising training programmes for district and block mentors, Parho Punjab district coordinators (PPDCs), block master trainers (BMTs) and cluster master trainers (CMTs).

Education secretary Krishan Kumar said, “The purpose of conducting the survey is to prepare students of all classes for the National Achievement Survey. It will also improve their reasoning ability. Mock tests will be conducted next month. This will help teachers understand areas where they can guide students to improve their learning levels.”

District education officer (elementary), Rajinder Kaur, said, “We have briefed school heads and block primary education officers regarding this survey and all of them are making their best efforts to ensure maximum students participation. The link is shared with students daily and the response has been good.”