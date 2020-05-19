Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab achieves 78% recovery rate: State government

Punjab achieves 78% recovery rate: State government

The Health Minister said out of 4,218 Nanded returnees, 1,252 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. All of them have been declared cured and sent to their homes.

Updated: May 19, 2020 22:26 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Chandigarh

The Health Minister said out of 4,218 Nanded returnees, 1,252 turned out to be positive for COVID-19 (PTI)

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said the state has become the leading state in the battle against coronavirus by achieving a 78 per cent recovery rate.

He said 1,57,13,789 people have been screened in April and out of them 9,593 were found to have symptoms and referred for further management and sampling.

He said there have been 1,980 confirmed cases in the state and 52,955 persons have been tested out of which 48,813 were found negative.

He said out of 1,980 COVID-19 patients, 1,557 cases were cured, the highest recovery rate in India.



Sidhu said the ‘Risk Stratified Random Sampling’ needs to be done on frequent travellers, frontline workers, people with co-morbidity and people living in densely populated areas, etc, and focus would be on high-risk areas and high-risk individuals to further prevent the spread of the virus.

The Health Minister said out of 4,218 Nanded returnees, 1,252 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. All of them have been declared cured and sent to their homes.

Meanwhile, doctors and paramedical staff at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana staged a protest over the poor quality protective equipment being provided to them while on duty.

The protesters raised the provision of poor quality of PPE kits and N-95 masks.

Protester Milan Verma said the masks that were provided were stitched or stapled masks for treating Covid patients and were made of substandard material. Even the PPE kits provided to them were made of poor quality.

The protest was later called off on the assurance by Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga that the masks and the other equipment would be replaced.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sports activities to resume from May 25 in Ludhiana
May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
In Bengal, increase in testing but rise in cases the same
May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
Gujarat Covid tally crosses 12k-mark
May 19, 2020 23:39 IST
Congress’ buses yet to reach Noida
May 19, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.