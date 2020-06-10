Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab allows doc to join medical, dental colleges

Punjab allows doc to join medical, dental colleges

The government has also allowed holding of entrance exam for post graduate/under graduate courses by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Friday granted permission for reporting/joining of doctors in state’s medical and dental colleges selected through the NEET-PG counselling conducted by the union health ministry.

The government has also allowed holding of entrance exam for post graduate/under graduate courses by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab government said the Union ministry of health & family welfare has informed the state regarding this selection process and joining/reporting by the doctors in state medical institutions.

He added that the union home ministry has already allowed conducting the board examinations for classes 10th and 12th.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NLU arranges train to ferry over 1,600 migrants home
Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST
Our message about biodiversity could have not come at a better time: Shaan
Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Jun 10, 2020 23:27 IST
Loss of smell, taste may be added to Covid test criteria
Jun 10, 2020 23:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.