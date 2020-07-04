Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab allows staggered arrival of flights

Punjab allows staggered arrival of flights

Director (civil aviation, Punjab) Girish Dayalan on Saturday said that requests are being received from airlines, charter, and other operators to land flights in Mohali and...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Director (civil aviation, Punjab) Girish Dayalan on Saturday said that requests are being received from airlines, charter, and other operators to land flights in Mohali and Amritsar airport carrying Indians stranded abroad. In view of this, they will be granted permission to land here, subject to some conditions.

Dayalan said, “To facilitate easier transport, airlines may ensure that the flights carrying passengers from Haryana, Chandigarh, and HP may land at Mohali, while passengers from J&K and HP may land at Amritsar.”

After consultation with the district administration regarding capacity of handling incoming passengers and ensuring proper institutional quarantine, the arrival of flights may be staggered allowing only two flights a day at either airport.

Under exceptional circumstances, more flights may be considered. The respective state governments may designate their nodal officers from whom NoC is to be sought and who shall be responsible for making arrangements to collect and transport passengers.



All passengers from Punjab should download Cova app and make bookings in advance at hotels for institutional quarantine in their destination districts.

As per MHA guidelines, all international passengers arriving in state should undergo institutional quarantine for seven days followed by home quarantine for seven ore days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sikkim to charge non-resident returnees for Covid-19 tests
Jul 04, 2020 21:13 IST
Reliance Foundation Young Champs conferred two-star academy status by AFC
Jul 04, 2020 21:12 IST
Book on military pensions released
Jul 04, 2020 21:11 IST
Adityanath orders Covid-19 containment plan for Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar
Jul 04, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.