Punjab allows staggered arrival of flights

Director (civil aviation, Punjab) Girish Dayalan on Saturday said that requests are being received from airlines, charter, and other operators to land flights in Mohali and Amritsar airport carrying Indians stranded abroad. In view of this, they will be granted permission to land here, subject to some conditions.

Dayalan said, “To facilitate easier transport, airlines may ensure that the flights carrying passengers from Haryana, Chandigarh, and HP may land at Mohali, while passengers from J&K and HP may land at Amritsar.”

After consultation with the district administration regarding capacity of handling incoming passengers and ensuring proper institutional quarantine, the arrival of flights may be staggered allowing only two flights a day at either airport.

Under exceptional circumstances, more flights may be considered. The respective state governments may designate their nodal officers from whom NoC is to be sought and who shall be responsible for making arrangements to collect and transport passengers.

All passengers from Punjab should download Cova app and make bookings in advance at hotels for institutional quarantine in their destination districts.

As per MHA guidelines, all international passengers arriving in state should undergo institutional quarantine for seven days followed by home quarantine for seven ore days.