Punjab and Haryana HC Bar body polls: Three in fray for president’s post

The polls are slated for November 6.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Incumbent Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa is among the three lawyers contesting for the post of president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) polls, slated for November 6.

The other two candidates are GBS Dhillon and Puneeta Sethi. Three candidates— Hirdey Pal Singh Rahi, Vikas Malik and Sharmila Sharma— are contesting for the post of vice-president.

Chanchal K Singla, Ravinder Kumar Bangar and Aman Rani Sharma are in the fray for the post of honorary secretary and Kanu Sharma and Manjit Kaur are fighting for the post of joint secretary. As of treasurer’s post, Jagjit Singh Chatrath, Parampreet Singh Bajwa and Sahil Gambhir are contesting.

The election committee chairman senior advocate KS Sidhu said that Sanjay Bansal has been declared elected in the category of senior executive member and Daljit Kaur in the woman member category. Eight candidates were declared elected for the posts of executive members above 10 years. But the election will be held for seven posts of the executive members below 10 years for which nine are in the fray. The polling and counting will take place on November 6 for the Bar body with nearly 4,000 voters.

