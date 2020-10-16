Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses plea for CBI probe in alleged false drug case

The petitioner had alleged that Chandigarh police had falsely implicated him to force him to withdraw a police official’s summoning application in a 2017 bribery case. (HT Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the plea for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigations in an alleged false drug case instituted by the Chandigarh Police against a witness in a graft case involving suspended station house officer Jaswinder Kaur and other police personnel.

The FIR was registered by the Sector-39 police against Samdarsh Kumar alias Joseph who works for Prem Singh Bisht, a property dealer and complainant in a CBI case alleging corruption in Chandigarh police in 2017.

Bisht and Joseph had approached the court seeking that the probe be transferred to the CBI. The FIR was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Kumar at the Sector 39 police station on June 19.

Joseph and Bisht in their petition before the high court had alleged that some Chandigarh police officials had pressurised them to withdraw an application before a trial court seeking summoning of Jaswinder Kaur, who had been nabbed by the CBI in another graft case this year.

The duo had alleged that Chandigarh police had implicated Joseph to force him to withdraw Kaur’s summoning application in a 2017 bribery case.

The court observed that from the reports of the director general of police it was clear that the matter had been probed after taking into consideration and examination of the material submitted by the duo but the probe panel had found the allegations ‘unfounded’.

The highest ranking official of the Chandigarh police had sworn on oath that there was no conspiracy and that the examination of the material relied upon by the petitioners and additional material collected showed that the accused had been lawfully accused of being in possession of narcotic substances, the court observed dismissing the plea.

However, the court also directed the police to preserve the enquiry report material based on which the police officials named by Bisht and Kumar had been given a clean chit by the top brass of the police.

Joseph’s bail plea was also dismissed.