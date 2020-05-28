Punjab and Haryana HC forms panel to suggest ways to resume work

Sections
The panel will be presided over by justice Rajiv Sharma, third senior-most judge in the high court after chief justice RS Jha

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has constituted a seven-member judges’ panel to suggest working modalities and preventive measures to be taken in high court and trial courts of both the states in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

The high court is taking up urgent cases only since March through video-conferencing and this month only a dozen-odd benches have been set up. However, a section of lawyers are constantly pressing for resuming physical hearings.

The committee will deliberate on how to resume normal functioning and regulate entry in courts. It will further delve into procedure for filing of cases, norms on social distancing, sanitisation and norms with regard to use of common facilities and air conditioning. The committee has been told to hold meeting with various stakeholders and submit report as soon as possible.



