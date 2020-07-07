Punjab and Haryana HC refuses to stay dental students’ exam

Sections
The plea challenging the move was filed by the Dental Surgeons Association of India, demanding that the exams should not be held in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday refused to stay the examinations of graduate and postgraduate dental courses to be conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Dismissing the plea, the high court bench of justice Arvind Sangwan observed that that varsity has followed the guidelines issued by different agencies from time to time for the conduct of exam. It also took note of the submission that there are only 189 students appearing in the MDS exam, out of which, 69 students have to appear in only one exam. Similarly, in BDS exam, there are 14 exam centres, divided into two shifts and only 100 students have to appear in each shift. It also took note of the fact that varsity has already conducted MD/MS examination in June, 2020 and also it is in the process of conducting recruitment examination for doctors and paramedical staff for the state government.

It also found that varsity had on June 14 directed the students to join the hostel by June 20 so that they may undergo 14-day self quarantine in the hostel itself. The varsity had also told the court that majority of the students had reported back and have undergone 14 days self-quarantine in the hostel.



