Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana HC won’t resume normal functioning in August

Punjab and Haryana HC won’t resume normal functioning in August

Case hearings listed for August deferred to November and December.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 19:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The HC is working in a restricted manner since March and only ‘urgent’ cases are being taken up through video conferencing. (HT FILE)

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) won’t resume normal functioning of its courts in August either, in view of Covid-19 situation. The HC on Friday decided to defer case hearings listed for August, to November and December.

The HC is working in a restricted manner since March and only ‘urgent’ cases are being taken up through video conferencing. Nearly 30-odd judges are taking up cases in single as well as division benches.

An official said that the decision in this regard was taken by the administrative committee in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in both the states and Chandigarh.

The official said that the cases listed after March 24 will be taken up on the dates fixed in the month of August, while other pending cases will be adjourned to November and December. In case of urgency, the petitioner can file an application for early hearing in pending cases, the official said. Listing of fresh ‘urgent cases’, such as bail matters, is being allowed without prior permission. However, there are some categories of fresh cases, such as appeals against single judge orders, where a request has to be made for listing of the cases. The trial courts too are working in a restricted manner.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Joe Denly ruled out of Ireland ODI series due to back spasms
Jul 31, 2020 20:08 IST
Punjab govt allows provisional admission of open school students in Class 11
Jul 31, 2020 20:07 IST
SPPU opts for web proctored entrance exams
Jul 31, 2020 20:05 IST
Face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighbourhood amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 31, 2020 20:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.