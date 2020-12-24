Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana high court adjourns January cases till April and May due to Covid-19

Punjab and Haryana high court adjourns January cases till April and May due to Covid-19

Cases listed for physical hearing between December 24 and January 29 have been put off in view of the pandemic. Physical hearing is suspended and cases are being taken up through video-conferencing.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court is working in a restrictive manner since March 2020 due to the pandemic. (Representational Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana high court will not resume physical hearing in January as it has adjourned the cases listed between December 24 and January 29 till April and May next year.

The decision was taken by the court administration on Wednesday in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and to ensure safety of judges, staff and litigants, a senior official said.

In case of urgency, a counsel can move an application for advancement of hearing, the official said, adding that the cases listed after March 24, 2020, through mentioning would be taken up on the already fixed dates. The high court is working in a restrictive manner since March and only urgent cases are being taken up. Physical hearing is suspended and cases are being taken up through video conferencing.

The cases listed between December 24 and January 4 have been adjourned to March 31 and those from January 5 to January 27 to April 1 to April 30. The cases listed on January 28 and 29 would now be taken up on May 3 and 4. The official said any interim order passed in these pleas would stand extended up to the adjourned date.

The court will remain closed from December 24 to January 3 for winter vacations. Only designated vacation benches will take up cases during this period.

