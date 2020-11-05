Punjab and Haryana high court, Bar to go to polls on Nov 6

As many as 3,604 lawyers will elect the new executive body of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) on Friday. The polling will take place between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

Election committee’s chairman senior advocate KS Sidhu said voting will take place with all Covid protocols notified by the government and local administration. “After polling is over, counting will start immediately and results will be announced the same day,” he said.

Incumbent Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa is among the three persons contesting for the post of president and is pitted against GBS Dhillon and Puneeta Sethi. Three candidates — Hirdey Pal Singh Rahi, Vikas Malik and Sharmila Sharma — are running for the post of vice-president. Chanchal K Singla, Ravinder Kumar Bangar and Aman Rani are in the fray for the post of honorary secretary and Kanu Sharma and Manjit Kaur are fighting for the post of joint secretary. As of treasurer’s post, Jagjit Singh Chatrath, Parampreet Singh Bajwa and Sahil Gambhir are contesting.

Chandigarh, Mohali DBA to also elect bodies

Similarly, elections of the District Bar Associations of Chandigarh and Mohali are also scheduled on Friday. However, the Punjab and Haryana high court has prohibited declaration of results of the Chandigarh DBA till further orders.

The order came on the petition of one Bhag Singh, who contended that names of 69 members of the DBA were not included in the voters’ list on the grounds that they had availed of waiver in arrears of subscription, which according to the DBA constitution was not permissible.

Hence, the court ordered, “Elections may go on, but the result may not be declared. The votes of respondents number 4 to 71 be cast and kept in a separate ballot box and not be opened and counted till further orders by this court.” The matter will next come up for hearing on November 9.

For the post of president, three advocates – Bhaag Singh Suhag, Munish K Dewan and Neeraj Hans – are in the fray, while Amrit Veer Singh, Ankit Gupta and Palvinder Singh are contesting for the post of vice-president. There are two candidates, Gagan Aggarwal and Karamjeet Singh, for the post of secretary and for joint secretary, the competition will be between Gurvinder Kaur and Pooja Rani. Lastly, for the position of treasurer, Chandan Sharma and Vikas Sharma, are competing.

In Mohali, 500 members will vote to elect the new body of the local DBA. Manpreet Singh Chahal is once again contesting for the post president, along with Anil Kaushik and Parminder Singh Toor.