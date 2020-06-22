Sections
Punjab Beopar Mandal opposes proposal to decriminalise cheque bounce offence

Members say this proposal should not be implemented at any cost as it will increase cases of fraud

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Suspecting a rise in fraud cases, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal has opposed the proposal of the Union finance ministry to decriminalise the cheque bounce offence.

Members of the Mandal took up the matter with district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pushpendra Singal and Punjab general secretary Jeevan Gupta at a meeting here on Sunday evening.

General secretary Sunil Mehra and district president of the mandal Arvinder Singh Makkar said, “The Union government has sought suggestions/objections on the proposal till June 23, but this proposal should not be implemented at any cost as it will increase cases of fraud. If the offence is decriminalised, traders will have to file a lawsuit against the offender and it will take years to claim the amount.”

He said the decriminalisation of economic offences, especially cases of cheque bounce, will adversely affect the working of business entities dealing on credit or postdated cheque basis, said Makkar, adding they have submitted an objection with the Union government.



