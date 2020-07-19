Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab BJP treasurer, CMCH associate director among 69 test positive in Ludhiana dist

Punjab BJP treasurer, CMCH associate director among 69 test positive in Ludhiana dist

Dr Satish, BJP spokesperson, said all party offices in the state will remain closed till July 31 amid the outbreak

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:24 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Clock Tower chowk in Ludhiana wears a deserted look amid police patrolling on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Ludhiana district on Sunday reported 69 fresh Covid-19 infections and four deaths. With this, the number of positive cases in the district has reached 1,770, and death toll, 47. Currently, there are 550 active cases.

Treasurer of Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gurdev Sharma Debi, who was suffering from cough, cold and fever for nearly a week, tested positive, following which he was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H).

Dr Satish, BJP spokesperson, said all party offices in the state will remain closed till July 31 amid the outbreak.

Earlier, Congress councillor from Ward No 88, Manpreet Singh, and former youth Congress district president, Rajiv Raja, had tested positive.



Besides this, Moses Prashant Rao, 49, associate director of Christian Medical College and Hospital, tested positive.

A clerical department employee of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) also tested positive.

Two referred to civil hospital die in transit

Shockingly, two patients, a 72- year- old woman from Janakpuri, and a 55- year- old man from Islam Ganj, who were referred from Mohandai Oswal Hospital and DMC&H respectively to civil hospital were declared dead on arrival.

As per the statement issued by the health department, both patients were suffering from comorbidities and died on their way to the hospital. It was not mentioned as to why they were referred to the civil hospital.

When asked, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “We have asked both hospitals to state the medical intervention which was not available with them due to which the patients were referred to civil hospital.”

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Rajesh Mahajan and Sarita Kumari, in-charge of Covid-19 units of DMC&H and Mohandai Oswal respectively, were not available for comments.

Also, a 41- year- old man from Lohara, who was suffering from chronic lung disease, and a 55- year- old man from Bhamia village died at Government Rajindra Hospital in Ludhiana.

As many as 11 patients were tested positive in Ram Nagar near Sangeet Cinema, and has been declared a micro-containment zone. Besides, a 50 year- old man and 51- year- old Bank of India employee was also tested positive.

PAU staffer, husband test positive

A senior assistant at school of business studies, PAU, and her husband, residents of 12/21 PAU Campus also tested positive. The vet varsity has asked all those who have come in contact with or worked with them to self-quarantine in their homes and not come for work.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana: OP Dhankar appointed new chief of BJP state unit
Jul 19, 2020 23:59 IST
Gurugram reports 154 new cases; tally inches towards 8,000
Jul 19, 2020 23:59 IST
Backlog of samples increases, but officials say they are sufficiently equipped to test
Jul 19, 2020 23:58 IST
Motorcyclist killed after truck overturns near Kherki Daula toll plaza
Jul 19, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.