Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab cabinet nod for 4 more labs to ramp up Covid testing capacity

Punjab cabinet nod for 4 more labs to ramp up Covid testing capacity

MEDICAL INFRA PUSH: To hire 131 employees to run these facilities; also approves filling of 300 ad hoc posts in medical education department

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved setting up of four new Covid-19 laboratories in the state with a view to ramping up the daily testing capacity from the current 9,000 to 13,000.

Also, the cabinet in a meeting chaired by chief minister Amarinder Singh gave the go-ahead to recruit 131 employees to run these laboratories that will come up at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana; Punjab State Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Mohali; Northern Regional Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar; and Punjab Biotechnology Incubator, Mohali.

At present, viral research and diagnostic laboratories in three Government Medical Colleges at Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot are conducting coronavirus tests in the state.

The cabinet also cleared the proposal of the medical education and research department to create and fill four posts of assistant professor (microbiology) on ad hoc basis in the new viral testing laboratories.



Besides, approval was given fill to 300 ad hoc posts in the medical education department, 100 each in the three government-run medical colleges to handle the critical patients of Covid-19. Directions were given for an expeditious recruitment of medical and technical staff as well.

Regular faculty for

Bathinda vet college

The cabinet also decided to fill all vacancies as per the regulations of the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) for the Veterinary College, Rampura Phul (Bathinda), to ensure its optimal functioning. This move would lead to regular appointments of a dean, 17 professors and 23 associate professors on full salary by the academic year 2022-23.

New chemical lab

in Jalandhar

To bring down the pendency of reports of samples of viscera, blood alcohol, etc in the chemical examiner laboratory, Kharar, the cabinet accorded approval to establish a new chemical laboratory in Jalandhar, with creation of 21 posts involving annual financial liability of ₹42.31 lakh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5 fresh Covid-19 cases take Chandigarh’s tally to 411
Jun 23, 2020 00:22 IST
Maharashtra allows rapid antigen tests
Jun 23, 2020 00:14 IST
Now, Chandigarh has no containment zone
Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
87.92% Covid cases in Maha are from 19 cities
Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.