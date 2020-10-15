Punjab cabinet gives the go-ahead for 33% reservation for women in government jobs

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a cabinet meeting that was held through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod to 33% reservation for women in direct recruitment for jobs in all government departments, boards and corporations, in a decision being seen as a major step towards achieving gender equality in the public sector.

In a meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the cabinet approved the Punjab Civil Service (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules, 2020, to provide the quota in group A, B, C and D posts.

Later, terming the decision as historic, state social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary said the CM always accorded priority to the well-being and empowerment of women.

The cabinet also approved amendment to the Punjab Civil Secretariat (State Services Class-III) Rules, 1976, for the creation of clerk (legal) cadre for recruitment of legal clerks in the state secretariat, said an official spokesperson.

In another decision, the cabinet approved placement of all officers working in the PCS (executive branch) cadre in the 37400-67000+8700 (grade pay) scale on completion of 13 years of service instead of 14 years, in compliance with the instructions issued by the personnel department on April 4, 2000, and as per the conditions laid down in the subsequent amendments issued from time to time.



New scholarship scheme for SC students

The cabinet also cleared the decks for the state government to launch its own scheduled caste (SC) post-matric scholarship scheme in place of the Centre’s “defunct” scheme, to facilitate the Dalit students pursue higher education in government and private institutions. CM Amarinder also announced an increase in the family income criteria from the earlier Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh to accommodate more students.

The scheme is estimated to cost about Rs 600 crore.



To re-verify smart ration card scheme

The cabinet said the state government will re-verify all the recently deleted and left-out beneficiaries under the smart ration card scheme to ensure that all genuinely eligible people get the benefit, the official spokesperson said.

Once the re-verification process is completed, the Union consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry will be approached to allow Punjab to enroll all beneficiaries found eligible under the National food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, it was decided.



De-silting of major rivers to be done

The government decided to make regular de-silting of major rivers such as the Sutlej, Beas and the Ravi, besides seasonal rivulets Ghaggar and Chakki part of the contracts allotted for mining blocks. The spokesperson said the de-silting will enhance the carrying capacity of rivers. The cabinet also gave the nod to the drainage wing of water resources department to allot 78 sites in seven blocks to mining contractors.