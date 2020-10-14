Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab calls special assembly session on October 19 to introduce Bill to negate Centre’s farm laws

Punjab calls special assembly session on October 19 to introduce Bill to negate Centre’s farm laws

Session convened after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s recent announcement that the Congress government in state will fight the “anti-federal and vicious farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes”.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Farmers continuing with the rail blockade in protest against the new farm laws, at Devi Dass Pura in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The Punjab government will convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on October 19 to bring a legislation to counter the Centre’s farm laws.

This was decided at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Wednesday through video-conferencing.

The chief minister had earlier announced that his government will fight the “anti-federal and vicious farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes”.

He had said that he would call a special session of the assembly to bring in amendments to the state laws to negate the impact of the central legislation.

With the cabinet decision, the Punjab governor has been authorised to convene the 13th (special) session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

The 12th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on August 28, 2020, in which a resolution was passed by majority to reject the contentious farm ordinances viz The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 besides the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, promulgated by the Union Government.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Oct 14, 2020 16:53 IST
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Oct 14, 2020 17:09 IST
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Oct 14, 2020 17:31 IST
France appoints first envoy for Indo-Pacific, to focus on cooperation with India
Oct 14, 2020 17:38 IST

latest news

Sharon Stone embraces Indian boho luxe
Oct 14, 2020 17:47 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s Instagram and Twitter accounts disappear
Oct 14, 2020 17:47 IST
Srikanth says it’s ‘like an adventure’ after 1st round win at Denmark Open
Oct 14, 2020 17:46 IST
Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP releases list of 35 candidates for third phase of polls
Oct 14, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.