Punjab calls special assembly session on October 19 to introduce Bill to negate Centre’s farm laws

The Punjab government will convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on October 19 to bring a legislation to counter the Centre’s farm laws.

This was decided at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Wednesday through video-conferencing.

The chief minister had earlier announced that his government will fight the “anti-federal and vicious farm laws tooth and nail through legislative, legal and other routes”.

He had said that he would call a special session of the assembly to bring in amendments to the state laws to negate the impact of the central legislation.

With the cabinet decision, the Punjab governor has been authorised to convene the 13th (special) session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, as per clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

The 12th session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha concluded on August 28, 2020, in which a resolution was passed by majority to reject the contentious farm ordinances viz The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 besides the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, promulgated by the Union Government.