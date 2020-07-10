Punjab cancels pending exams of Class 12, open school

Punjab Government on Friday decided to cancel the pending examinations of various classes which were earlier announced to be conducted after July 15 by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

As per school education minister Vijay Inder Singla, the state government has decided to cancel all the pending examinations of Class 12, open school and several other categories, including reappear and golden chance students. He added that the decision has been taken in view of the students’ safety amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The minister informed that it would not be possible for the education department to conduct the examinations in the near future due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

He added as per the direction of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, now the result will be declared on the basis of the best performing subjects as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the virus outbreak.

He added that it was also need of the hour to declare results to enable the students to choose their desired courses in higher education in a timely manner.

“For example if any student has appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects for which examinations have not been conducted,” said Singla said while elaborating best performing subjects formula.

He added that the marks of practical subjects and on the job training, for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis.

Singla said that in case of open-school students, the board will declare the results on the basis of credit carry formula. Students will be awarded average marks on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the subjects (credit carry formula), which were passed by them in earlier sessions.

“The students, who were to appear under golden/final chance category of the PSEB for reappear or compartment, will also be awarded average marks on the basis of the subjects earlier passed by them,” he clarified.

He added that for students having pending chances for division improvement or reappear and submitted fees for only one paper which was not conducted, additional chance will be given in the future without paying extra fees and separate date sheet will be issued later.