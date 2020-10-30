Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Amarinder Singh extends 100 per cent tax waiver for bus operators till December 31

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh extends 100 per cent tax waiver for bus operators till December 31

In a relief to bus operators in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered 100 per cent waiver on Motor Vehicle Tax till December 31 for all stage carriage, mini and school buses, while deferring payment of arrears of taxes, without interest and penalty, to March 31, next year.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 19:36 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Chandigarh

Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

In a relief to bus operators in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered 100 per cent waiver on Motor Vehicle Tax till December 31 for all stage carriage, mini and school buses, while deferring payment of arrears of taxes, without interest and penalty, to March 31, next year.

The move will result in total financial benefit to the transport sector to the tune of Rs 100 crore, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also directed Transport Minister Razia Sultana to discuss and resolve other issues of concern to mini private bus owners by the next week.

The decisions and directives were announced by the chief minister at a virtual conference with various private transport associations in the state. Besides Razia, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Transport Secretary K Siva Prasad were present at the meeting.



Though the transport department had initially suggested waiver up to 50 per cent of tax till December 31, the chief minister, responding to the concerns of transporters, overruled the department to announce 100 per cent relief, the statement said.

The transporters were earlier provided 100 per cent relief for two months, till September 30, by the state government.

“The chief minister took note of the problems faced by the transporters, who pointed out that with less than 10 per cent commuters availing the bus services, they were unable to meet even the cost of diesel to run their vehicles.  

 “Though the state transport and PRTC (state transport), being prime routes, were in demand, private bus operators continued to suffer due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” representatives of the transport associations told the chief minister. 

Amarinder agreed with the transporters that their industry, run entirely by Punjabis, needed further support from the state government in the present situation and accepted their demand for total tax waiver till the end of this year, the statement further said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
Oct 30, 2020 21:06 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

US may need France-like lockdown to beat Covid-19
Oct 30, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam-Mizoram border row intensifies, highway blocked for 3rd day
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
Maradona turns 60, dreams of scoring another against England
Oct 30, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Quad set to kick off Malabar drills in Bay of Bengal, China to keep watch and all the latest news
Oct 30, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.