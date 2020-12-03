Punjab CM announces Rs 5 lakh each to families of two farmers who died during farm law protests

Farmers raising slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border near Delhi on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two farmers, Gurjant Singh and Gurbachan Singh, who died while participating in the ongoing protests against the new farm laws.

Capt Amarinder extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the two farmers, who belonged to Mansa and Moga districts, respectively.

Gurjant Singh was from Bachhoana village in Mansa district and died in Delhi during the agitation against farm laws.

Gurbachan Singh, 80, was from Bhinder Khurd in Moga district and died after a heart attack during a protest in Moga on Wednesday.