Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM announces Rs 5 lakh each to families of two farmers who died during farm law protests

Punjab CM announces Rs 5 lakh each to families of two farmers who died during farm law protests

The two farmers, who belonged to Mansa and Moga districts, died while taking part in demonstrations against the Centre

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Farmers raising slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border near Delhi on Thursday. (Reuters photo)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two farmers, Gurjant Singh and Gurbachan Singh, who died while participating in the ongoing protests against the new farm laws.

Capt Amarinder extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the two farmers, who belonged to Mansa and Moga districts, respectively.

Gurjant Singh was from Bachhoana village in Mansa district and died in Delhi during the agitation against farm laws.

Gurbachan Singh, 80, was from Bhinder Khurd in Moga district and died after a heart attack during a protest in Moga on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:26 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:18 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dec 03, 2020 14:26 IST

latest news

PFI president alleges ED raids planned ‘distraction’ from farmers’ protests
Dec 03, 2020 16:29 IST
Stone crushing work halts in Gevrai taluka after threat to orphans’ health
Dec 03, 2020 16:31 IST
Magistrate court records Javed Akhtar’s statement against Kangana Ranaut
Dec 03, 2020 16:26 IST
IIT Guwahati Placements: 486 offers made by Day 2, highest domestic package offered is Rs. 70 lakh
Dec 03, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.