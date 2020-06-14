Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM assures to look into Sangrur women college admission issue

Punjab CM assures to look into Sangrur women college admission issue

The college had recently decided to stop admissions to its BA courses for the academic session 2020-21

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has assured leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema that he would look into the admission issue of Akal Degree College for Women. The college had recently decided to stop admissions to its BA courses for the academic session 2020-21. The college’s decision triggered uproar among the student unions and Dalit outfits in the district.

“I received a letter from CM Amarinder Singh today, who assured me that he is looking into the matter. However, the AAP will not allow college management to stop admission to BA course. If the management will try to shut the college, we will intensify our agitation,” Cheema said on Sunday.

Akal Degree College for Women management committee chairperson Karanvir Singh Sibia had said that college was suffering from losses and could not afford more economic burden.

