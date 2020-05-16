Punjab CM boosts frontline workers’ morale, shares Covid-19 child survivor’s clip

Sections
He shared a video of a two-and-a-half year old who had recovered from Covid-19 in Patiala

Sharing the video, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said it was heartening to see affirmation of the mother and daughter’s trust in our doctors and healthcare staff. (HT PHOTO )

Boosting the morale of frontline Covid-19 warriors, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh shared a video clip of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who recovered from coronavirus and was discharged from a hospital in Patiala city.

The 28-second clip shows the girl receiving flowers. Expressing gratitude, her mother sang a poem, “Doctor, doctor how do you do. We are here to say you thank you. You are great and next to god. We love you a lot, thank you.”

In the end, the girl, too, thanks the health workers.

 



“Happy to share a short video of a young Covid-19 patient, aged 2.5 years, at the time of her discharge from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Heartening to see affirmation of their trust in our doctors and healthcare staff. I am sure it will motivate all of us!” said the CM in a tweet.

