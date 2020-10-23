Punjab CM calls for speedy trial, exemplary punishment for rape, murder of six-year-old girl in Hoshiarpur

The girl had gone missing during the day when her parents, who are migrant labourers, had gone out to work at Jalalabad village near Tanda in Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday. In the evening, her body was recovered from a (Representational picture)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in the state’s Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday was “extremely sad and shocking” and directed the director general of police to expedite the probe.

Though the police have arrested the two accused, Capt Amarinder Singh said on Twitter: “Have directed the DGP to ensure proper investigation and have the challan presented speedily. (I) call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to the guilty by the court.”

The girl had gone missing during the day when her parents, who are migrant labourers, had gone out to work on Wednesday. In the evening, her body was recovered from a haveli at Jalalabad village near Tanda town where the migrant family used to work earlier. The police said that after committing the crime, the owner of the haveli and his grandson allegedly set the body on fire to erase evidence.

On the complaint of the girl’s family, the police recovered the half-burnt body of the child and arrested the haveli owner and his grandson under Section 302 for murder besides Sections 376-D and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Tejinder Kaur has taken suo motu notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) by October 26.